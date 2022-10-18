Left Menu

PM to visit Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh on Oct 27-28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura later this month and inaugurate dwelling units built under PMAY, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday.The prime minister will visit the state either on October 27 or the next day and hold a public rally here, besides laying the foundation stones of some projects, Saha told reporters here.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 18-10-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 19:47 IST
PM to visit Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh on Oct 27-28
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura later this month and inaugurate dwelling units built under PMAY, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday.

The prime minister will visit the state either on October 27 or the next day and hold a public rally here, besides laying the foundation stones of some projects, Saha told reporters here. The state is due to hold its Assembly election in February next year.

The Centre had sanctioned 1.60 lakh dwelling huts under Prime Minister Awas Yojana for the northeastern state during 2021-22 financial year and many of dwelling units are ready. Modi is also scheduled to go to Arunachal Pradesh, Saha said.

''If the prime minister goes to Arunachal Pradesh on October 27, he will visit Tripura on October 28 or else he will be here on October 27. The final tour programme has not been finalised yet”, he added. Modi is likely to inaugurated the Donyi Polo airport, the first in Arunachal Pradesh, during his visit to the state. PTI PS KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022