BJP wins 2 of 3 ZP bypolls in Goa, Tanavade challenges opposition to put joint fight in 2024 LS election

As the party manages a clear sweep for Zilla Panchayat (ZP) by-polls by winning 2 of 3 bypolls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade challenged the opposition to put in a joint fight against the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024. It was a clean sweep for the BJP+ as party candidates won in Davorlim and Reis Magos, while an Independent BJP-backed candidate won in Cortalim. Congress failed to win any seat.

BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanavade told ANI that Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Paresh Naik won in Davorlim, polling 4080 votes. AAP candidate Siddesh Bhagat came second with 3374 votes, while Congress candidate Leoncio Fernandes Raikar came third with 1089 votes. "BJP candidate Ulhas Tuenkar had won in Davorlim, polling 3610 votes in the December 2020 ZP Polls. Tuenkar quit to contest the Assembly Elections in February 2022 and was elected as MLA," he further said.

BJP candidate Sandeep Bandodkar won in Reis Magos, polling 5345 votes. Independent candidates Sainath Korgaonkar came second and Rajesh Dabholkar came third with 1101 and 1091 votes respectively. Congress candidate Pragati Pednekar came fourth with 509 votes. BJP+ candidate Rupesh Naik won in Reis Magos polling 4798 in December 2020. He quit to contest the Assembly Elections in February 2022 but was defeated by Kedar Naik.

Independent BJP-backed candidate Merciana Vas, wife of Cortalim MLA Antonio Vas, won in Cortalim, polling 4453 votes. The independent RGP-backed candidate came second with 1511 votes and Congress candidate Valent Barbosa came third with 1360 votes. Independent candidate Antonio Vas won in Cortalim, polling 5855 votes in December 2020. Vas quit to contest the Assembly Elections in February 2022 and was elected as MLA. BJP+ National President J P Nadda thanked the people of the people.

'I thank the people of Goa for choosing the BJP+ in the Zila Panchayat elections. People across the nation have faith in the BJP's progressive & developmental politics led by Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. Congratulations to CM @DrPramodPSawant, @ShetSadanand and @BJP4Goa for this victory,' Nadda tweeted. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant too thanked the people of the coastal state.

'I thank the people of Goa for reposing their faith in the pro-development agenda of BJP+ by giving a clear 3-0 victory in favour of BJP+ in Zilla Panchayat Bye-Elections. Under the leadership PM @narendrmodi ji & with the guidance of BJP+ National President Shri @JPNadda ji & HM Shri @AmitShah ji the BJP+ Government in Goa continues to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people,' he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)