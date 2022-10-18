Shelar thanks Modi, Shah after being elected as BCCI treasurer

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being elected as treasurer of the BCCI.

Shelar had secured the support of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar while filing his nomination for the post.

“As I take charge as BCCI treasurer, I thank president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and my BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association colleagues for their support,'' he tweeted.

''I also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, sports minister Anurag Thakur and (Maharashtra) deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for their guidance,” the former state minister added.

Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the BCCI, taking over from Sourav Ganguly to run the world's richest cricket board at its AGM. Jay Shah was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term.

Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia were also elected unopposed.

