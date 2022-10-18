Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: Nation: DEL62 PM-LD INTERPOL Interpol meet: PM calls international community to 'eliminate safe havens' for terrorists New Delhi: Calling the global community to work faster to ''eliminate safe havens'' for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said when the ''forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate''.

DEL43 UKD-4THDLD CRASH 7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; Prez Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives Rudraprayag (U'khand): A helicopter ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi here crashed into a hill due to poor visibility on Tuesday.

BOM29 GJ-PM-LD MARITIME HERITAGE Long period of slavery, indifference made us forget our maritime heritage: PM Modi Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ''long period of slavery'' and indifference made us forget or overlook India's rich maritime history.

DEL76 KEDARNATH-LD FIRST PERSON Mourning for the dead, thankful for our lives: Remembering my journey to Kedarnath Kedarnath: An overnight train journey, an eight-hour drive through vertiginous roads and an eight-minute helicopter ride to the abode of the gods. On Tuesday, as news came in of a helicopter crash killing seven people in the very mountains I was in just weeks ago, I relived in vivid detail my own pilgrimage to Kedarnath.By Mona Parthsarathi DEL56 SINOINDIA-JAISHANKAR Peace and tranquillity in border areas clearly remains basis for normal ties with China: EAM Jaishankar New Delhi: Peace and tranquillity in the border areas clearly remains the basis for normal relations between India and China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday amid the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.

DEL70 INTERPOL-LD FIA Pakistan's FIA chief silent on whereabouts of terrorists Dawood, Masood Azhar New Delhi: Chief of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency Mohsin Butt chose to remain silent when confronted with questions from the media here on Tuesday about handing over to India Dawood Ibrahim and other fugitive terrorists suspected to be safely cocooned in his country.

DEL86 MHA-CAA Govt gets more time to frame CAA rules New Delhi: The Union home ministry has been granted yet another extension by the Parliamentary Committees on Subordinate Legislation in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to frame the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, sources said on Tuesday.

DEL90 CONG-LD POLLS Kharge vs Tharoor: Congress to get first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday New Delhi: The Congress will get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday after more than 9,500 votes cast to choose between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are counted to cap the election contest, the sixth in its 137-year-old history.

MDS19 TN-ASSEMBLY-PANEL-LD-ALL-REPORTS-SASIKALA TN panel indicts Sasikala over Jaya's death, govt says action after getting legal opinion Chennai: A panel that probed the circumstances leading to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016 indicted V K Sasikala, the late leader's close confidante, medical doctor K S Sivakumar, former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and the then Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and recommended a probe against them. DEL87 AVI-2NDLD SCINDIA Scindia urges states to reduce tax on jet fuel New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said there is a huge demand for air travel after the pandemic and urged eight states and Union Territories to reduce the high tax on jet fuel.

DEL66 JK-3RDLD LABOURERS-ATTACK Two labourers from UP killed in grenade attack in J-K's Shopian; 2 suspects arrested Srinagar: Two labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh were killed apparently in their sleep when terrorists lobbed a grenade at them on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in militancy-infested Shopian district of South Kashmir, officials said. Business: DEL65 CAB-2LD MSP Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 110 to Rs 2,125/quintal; 2-9 pc rise in MSP of six rabi crops New Delhi: The government on Tuesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of six rabi crops by up to 9 per cent, with Rs 110 per quintal increase for wheat crop to boost domestic production and farmers' income.

Legal: LGD11 SC-LD BILKIS SC says Gujarat govt's reply in Bilkis Bano case very bulky New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked the Gujarat government's reply to pleas challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case is very bulky wherein a series of judgments have been quoted but factual statements are missing.

LGD14 DL-HC-2NDLD KHALID Delhi Riots 2020: HC denies bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, in custody for over two years, in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020, saying he was in constant touch with other co-accused and allegations against him are prima facie true. Foreign: FGN16 UN-INDIA-UKRAINE UN chief Guterres says he fully supports PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark to Russian President Putin United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he fully supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is ''not an era of war'', emphasising that all efforts towards creating conditions for a solution to the Ukraine conflict under the UN Charter and international law will be ''very much welcomed.'' By Yoshita Singh PTI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)