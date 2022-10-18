Left Menu

HP Assembly polls: Journalists, those in essential service can cast vote through postal ballot

According to Election Commission of India guidelines, a certificate will be issued to these AVES by the nodal offices of respective departments, the CEO said.Following verification through the nodal officer, an application will be sent to the returning officer concerned within five days from the date of issue of election notification, he added. The CEO said that applications seeking postal ballot facility should reach the returning officer by October 21.

Journalists and those employed in essential service can cast their votes through postal ballot at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 12, the state's chief electoral officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said Tuesday.

He said that absentee voters in essential Services (AVES) can cast their vote through postal ballot by submitting Form 12-D to the Returning Officer.

This category of essential services personnel include doctors, paramedics, ambulance service providers of the health department, HRTC drivers and conductors, excluding local route bus services, fire services, those on milk supply service of HP State Milk Federation and Milk Cooperative Societies, local media persons authorised by ECI, pump operators and turners in the Jal Shakti Department and electricians and linemen in HPSEB. According to Election Commission of India guidelines, a certificate will be issued to these AVES by the nodal offices of respective departments, the CEO said.

Following verification through the nodal officer, an application will have to be sent to the returning officer concerned within five days from the date of issue of election notification, he added. The CEO said that applications seeking postal ballot facility should reach the returning officer by October 21. Election Commission earlier announced providing the postal ballot facility to citizens above 80 years of age and persons with over 40 per cent disability.

