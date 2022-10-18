Left Menu

Panchayat representatives key to village development: Patil

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-10-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 23:25 IST
Union Minister Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Tuesday said panchayat representatives are key to development of any village.

He was addressing a programme organised by the BJP here to felicitate the representatives.

''Panchayat public representatives are key to development of villages... Jharkhand is the first state in the country where panchayat representatives are being felicitated at the state level,'' Patil said.

The union minister of state for panchayati raj noted that the Centre provided Rs 2,938 crore in 2020-21 for development of the villages in Jharkhand and has planned to spend Rs 8,574 crore in five years.

Addressing the function, BJP state president and MP Deepak Prakash claimed that the Hemant Soren government was “forced” to hold pending panchayat elections, earlier in the year, after the BJP held agitations for the same.

Prakash alleged that law and order machinery has ''collapsed'' in the state under the present JMM-led coalition regime.

''In the past 32 months, 575 girls and women were raped,'' he said.

BJP's national vice president and former chief minister Raghbar Das said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to uplifting all villages in Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

