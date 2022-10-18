Left Menu

J-K BJP president, former deputy CM visits slain Kashmiri pandit's house in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-10-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 23:42 IST
J-K BJP president, former deputy CM visits slain Kashmiri pandit's house in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina along with his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday visited the house of slain Kashmiri pandit Puran Krishan Bhat here to express their condolences with the family, a party spokesman said.

Bhat was shot dead by terrorists outside his ancestral house in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Saturday.

Raina and Gupta visited the house of the slain Bhat at Muthi on the outskirts of Jammu and expressed their condolences with the bereaved family, the spokesman said.

He said Raina assured support to the victim’s family and also said that justice will be done with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022