U.S. to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make sale of Iranian drones harder
- Country:
- United States
The United States will continue to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make it harder for Iran to sell drones and missiles to Russia, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington had a number of tools to hold both Moscow and Tehran accountable.
Speaking at a daily press briefing, Patel did not provide further details on the steps but pointed out that Washington has already used sanctions and export controls as a response. He also added that a deepening alliance between Russia and Iran is a phenomenon that the world should view as a "profound threat."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vedant Patel
- Moscow
- Tehran
- Patel
- State Department
- Washington
- Iran
- The United States
- Russia
ALSO READ
Peace, Harmony and Humanity are core values; that's why our Hollywood film "I'm Gonna Tell God Everything" is free to watch, Producer Jay Patel
Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI squad for series against South Africa
Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI squad
WRAPUP 6-West meets to pledge more arms for Ukraine as Washington hails gains
Germany will discuss US inflation act with Washington - Scholz