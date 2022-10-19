Left Menu

Biden administration to provide $2 mln to Cuba for Hurricane Ian relief

The Biden administration will provide $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, the State Department said on Tuesday. The communist Cuban government made a rare request for aid from the U.S. government in September after Hurricane Ian killed three people, drove thousands from their homes and knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people. But Cuba's crackdown following widespread protests on the island last July led instead to sanctions on Cuban officials.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 02:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 02:14 IST
Biden administration to provide $2 mln to Cuba for Hurricane Ian relief

The Biden administration will provide $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The communist Cuban government made a rare request for aid from the U.S. government in September after Hurricane Ian killed three people, drove thousands from their homes and knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people. The United States will work with independent organizations to provide the aid, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"We stand with the Cuban people as they work to recover from this disaster," Price said. U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to re-engage with Cuba after years of tensions between Havana and Washington. But Cuba's crackdown following widespread protests on the island last July led instead to sanctions on Cuban officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022