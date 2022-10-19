Biden administration to provide $2 mln to Cuba for Hurricane Ian relief

The Biden administration will provide $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The communist Cuban government made a rare request for aid from the U.S. government in September after Hurricane Ian killed three people, drove thousands from their homes and knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people. The United States will work with independent organizations to provide the aid, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"We stand with the Cuban people as they work to recover from this disaster," Price said. U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to re-engage with Cuba after years of tensions between Havana and Washington. But Cuba's crackdown following widespread protests on the island last July led instead to sanctions on Cuban officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)