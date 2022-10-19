Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-10-2022 04:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 04:59 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call.
Biden also confirmed he would travel to Mexico for the North American Leaders' Summit, set to take place in December, Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- U.S.
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Joe Biden
- Mexico
- Lopez Obrador
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea missile launch 'unfortunate', but path to dialogue open, U.S. envoy says
N.Korea launch 'unfortunate' and 'destabilizing' but path to dialogue open-U.S.
Colombia, U.S. discuss drug trafficking, differences remain
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC ends country-specific COVID travel health notices; Cholera kills at least seven in Haiti as disease returns and more
U.S. calls N.Korea launch 'dangerous'; pledges to defend allies