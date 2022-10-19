Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call.
Biden also confirmed he would travel to Mexico for the North American Leaders' Summit, set to take place in December, Lopez Obrador said on Twitter. The White House said in a statement the two leaders discussed "actions to reduce the number of individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border and to expand legal pathways as an alternative to irregular migration."
Biden and Lopez Obrador also reviewed joint efforts to combat the trade in fentanyl and U.S. actions to prosecute gun traffickers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'We're alarmed and appalled', says White House over crackdown on peaceful protests in Iran
Biden says US to impose "further costs" on Iran over crackdown on peaceful protests
US to impose further costs on Iran for crackdown against protesters: Biden
White House guidelines for AI aim to mitigate harm
Biden to set new U.S. guidelines on reproductive rights, 100 days after Roe v Wade