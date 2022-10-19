Left Menu

HP polls: BJP names candidates for 62 seats

Updated: 19-10-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 08:53 IST
The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 62 candidates for the polls to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly, fielding Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from his constituency Seraj.

Anil Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, has been fielded from Mandi.

The list, which features five women candidates, was finalised in Monday's meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Some incumbent MLAs have been dropped.

Assembly polls in the state have been scheduled for November 12 and the last date for filing nominations is October 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

