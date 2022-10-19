Left Menu

BJP MP announces plans to build auditorium in Mulayam Singh's memory

In his letter, the BJP MP from Ballia said the Samajwadi Party founder had a rich and unique personality and was widely appreciated as a humble, down-to-earth leader.He was sensitive towards the problems of the common people.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:34 IST
BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has announced plans to build an auditorium in memory of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and sanctioned Rs 25 lakh from his local area development funds. The proposed auditorium will come up on the premises of the District Civil Court, Ballia.

On Tuesday, Mast wrote to District Magistrate Soumya Agarwal, recommending Rs 25 lakh from his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to set up the auditorium. In his letter, the BJP MP from Ballia said the Samajwadi Party founder had a rich and unique personality and was widely appreciated as a humble, down-to-earth leader.

''He was sensitive towards the problems of the common people. He diligently served the common people and dedicated his life to popularising the ideals of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. He made his own identity in national politics,'' Mast said in the letter.

