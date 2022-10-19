BJP MP announces plans to build auditorium in Mulayam Singh's memory
In his letter, the BJP MP from Ballia said the Samajwadi Party founder had a rich and unique personality and was widely appreciated as a humble, down-to-earth leader.He was sensitive towards the problems of the common people.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has announced plans to build an auditorium in memory of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and sanctioned Rs 25 lakh from his local area development funds. The proposed auditorium will come up on the premises of the District Civil Court, Ballia.
On Tuesday, Mast wrote to District Magistrate Soumya Agarwal, recommending Rs 25 lakh from his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to set up the auditorium. In his letter, the BJP MP from Ballia said the Samajwadi Party founder had a rich and unique personality and was widely appreciated as a humble, down-to-earth leader.
''He was sensitive towards the problems of the common people. He diligently served the common people and dedicated his life to popularising the ideals of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. He made his own identity in national politics,'' Mast said in the letter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian fusion expert Kumar Sharma hosts masterclass for S African Kathak dancers
'Brahmastra' mints Rs 425 crore worldwide, see how team reacted
Pakistani masterminds in connivance with Pak intelligence agencies planning to carry out terror activities in J-K: Probe agency
Former spymaster rules out ban on phone tapping in Pakistan
Industrial Smart cities have been master-planned to international standards: Goyal