Erdogan says he agreed with Putin to form natural gas hub in Turkey

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:35 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to form a natural gas hub in Turkey.

Speaking to members of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Putin had said Europe can obtain its gas supply from the hub in Turkey.

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

