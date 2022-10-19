Erdogan says he agreed with Putin to form natural gas hub in Turkey
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:35 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to form a natural gas hub in Turkey.
Speaking to members of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Putin had said Europe can obtain its gas supply from the hub in Turkey.
