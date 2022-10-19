Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi visits Mallikarjun Kharge after his victory in party prez poll

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:40 IST
Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited party chief-elect Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here soon after he was declared winner and congratulated him.

Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during their visit.

Kharge defeated Shashi Tharoor in the election for the top party post in the results announced on Wednesday.

Kharge will take charge as new Congress president soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

