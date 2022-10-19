Congress will become stronger under Kharge's leadership: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on getting elected as the new Congress president.

Kharge defeated Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

Congratulating Kharge, former MP chief minister Kamal Nath said, “I am sure that his vast experience will benefit the Congress organisation a lot and under his able leadership the party will not only scale new heights, it will also get strengthened further.” Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh also congratulated Kharge on getting elected as the Congress president through a democratic process. The party will benefit from Kharge's rich experience, he said.

Congressmen in the state party office also celebrated Kharge's victory by distributing sweets. Earlier in the day, Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced after the counting of votes that of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.

