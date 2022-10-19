"Jobless Congress" is doing 'SayCM' campaign: K'taka CM
We believe that our work should speak rather than us speaking, and are doing our work, Bommai said.He was responding to a question on Congress SayCM campaign.The Congress in Karnataka today announced the launch of SayCM.com campaign, with SayCM QR code, targeting Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.The SayCM campaign follows the Congress recent PayCM campaign targeting Bommai and his government over graft allegations.The SayCM QR code that has been launched looks similar to PayCM with CM Bommais face, but will take the user to SayCM.com.
- Country:
- India
Hitting back at the Congress for its 'SayCM' campaign, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called the grand old party ''jobless''.
He said the BJP government in the state led by him believes in the fact that its work should speak for itself and is working for the welfare of the people.
''Let them do, let them do more. They are jobless, so they are doing such things, but we have a responsibility to run the government and do public welfare work. We are reaching out to people through our work. We believe that our work should speak rather than us speaking, and are doing our work,'' Bommai said.
He was responding to a question on Congress' 'SayCM' campaign.
The Congress in Karnataka today announced the launch of 'SayCM.com' campaign, with ' SayCM QR code', targeting Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.
The 'SayCM' campaign follows the Congress' recent 'PayCM' campaign targeting Bommai and his government over graft allegations.
The 'SayCM' QR code that has been launched looks similar to 'PayCM' with CM Bommai's face, but will take the user to 'SayCM.com'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SayCM QR code'
- Basavaraj Bommai
- Karnataka
- Bommai
- PayCM
- Congress
- grand old party '
ALSO READ
TN: Bommai Golu dolls depicting political leaders, social reformers adorn Madurai streets
Both GST and Excise duty can be imposed on tobacco: Karnataka HC
Rahul writes to Karnataka CM to save injured baby elephant
Sonia Gandhi offers Dussehra prayers at temple in Karnataka village
Karnataka teenager Hashika claims fourth gold in swimming