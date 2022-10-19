UP: BJP MP announces Rs 25 lakh for auditorium in memory of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Ballia

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ballia Virendra Singh has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh from his MP fund for the construction of an auditorium in the memory of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

ANI | Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:59 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ballia Virendra Singh has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh from his MP fund for the construction of an auditorium in the memory of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The proposed auditorium will be constructed on the premises of Ballia district court. The proposed auditorium will be named "Dhartiputra Mulayam Singh Yadav Samvad Bhawan".

Mulayam Singh Yadav had passed away on October 10 at the age of 82. He was elected 10 times MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. He was facing age-related issues and was admitted in ICU at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Several leader of different party attended his funeral. Last rites of Mulayam Singh were performed at his ancestral home in Etawah.

Soon after learning about the demise of the Samajwadi Party founder, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recollected his relationship with the veteran leader and tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia." Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

