Hope Kharge will renew consultative process in Congress: Ex-Maha CM Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday expressed confidence that new Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will renew the consultative process which existed in the party earlier.

Talking to PTI, senior Congress leader Chavan congratulated Kharge for winning a decisive mandate.

Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced after the counting of votes on Wednesday that of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.

''I hope Kharge will use his electoral and administrative experience in strengthening the Congress and take it to new heights. I am confident that he will renew the consultative process that existed in the party earlier,'' Chavan said.

''There are many unresolved issues and the Assembly elections in two states due this year. There is the 2024 challenge as well. I wish Kharge takes the party to new heights,'' he said.

The election for the top Congress post took place after many years, he noted and said the party will be rejuvenated due to a full time president.

There is also excitement about Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, he added.

Chavan was one of the signatories of the letter to Sonia Gandhi that had sought internal elections as well as a full time president.

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat also congratulated Kharge on the landslide victory and in a tweet said, ''I am confident that under his able leadership, the party will be strengthened to fight and defeat the anti-democratic and communal forces in the country.'' Thorat said Sonia Gandhi led the party during a very difficult time, raised the voice of the common people and fought against the anti-democratic forces.

All Congressmen are grateful for her leadership and guidance. She is a constant source of inspiration and energy for the Congress party, he said.

''Through the #BharatJodoYatra, Rahulji launched a nationwide mass movement against the divisive & hegemonic forces to fight for the rights of the common people. Under the guidance of Soniaji & Rahulji & with the leadership of Khargeji, Congress party will become more stronger,'' Thorat said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)