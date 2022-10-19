Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud joins BJP

Former Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Boora Narsaiah Goud joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Union ministers Bhupinder Yadav and G Kishan Reddy besides several other party leaders from the state.

Yadav accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in the state of floating the gimmick of reservation for minorities while doing no good for any section of society. This shows that the state government does only minorities' politics, he said.

He claimed that people will not only elect the BJP candidate in the upcoming Munugode assembly bypoll but will also bring the party to power in the next assembly elections.

Due to the Narendra Modi government's development and welfare policies, the people of Telangana are looking at the BJP with aspiration and hope, Yadav said.

The state government's welfare schemes for Dalits and backwards are confined to advertisements while it is also disrupting the Centre's pro-people measures, he alleged.

Yadav accused the Telangana government of trying to hamper the yatra of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an undemocratic manner. This is not only a corrupt government but also dictatorial, he alleged, targeting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Goud, also a noted doctor, was joined by several other politicians from the state in joining the BJP.

He praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership and his work for development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)