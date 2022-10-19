Left Menu

Stop reservation benefits to Hindus who convert to Christianity, VHP urges Centre

VHPs national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said those who have become Christian after conversion are still using their Hindu names and credentials in documents and getting the benefit of reservation given to Scheduled Castes SC and Scheduled Tribes ST.The central government should make a plan and do a survey to ensure that those people who are from the SC and ST community and adopted Christianity dont get the reservation benefits, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday demanded from the Centre to withdraw the benefit of reservation to the Hindus who convert to Christianity. VHP’s national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said those who have become Christian after conversion are still using their Hindu names and credentials in documents and getting the benefit of reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

“The central government should make a plan and do a survey to ensure that those people who are from the SC and ST community and adopted Christianity don’t get the reservation benefits,” he said. Tiwari said his organisation will undertake an awareness campaign on the issue in the coming days. Prabhat Sharma, a local spokesperson of the VHP, said there are many cases where people belonging to SC and ST categories adopted Christianity but did not change names and other credentials. Based on these documents, they are getting reservation, he said.

