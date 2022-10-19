British PM Truss: Right thing now is to 'get on with the job'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss apologised to the House of Commons on Wednesday for reversing large parts of her proposed tax cuts and said it was now right to "get on with the job."

"I have been very clear that I am sorry, and I have made mistakes," Truss told parliament as she faced questions from lawmakers.

"But the right thing to do in those circumstances is to make changes, which I've made, and to get on with the job and deliver for the British people."

