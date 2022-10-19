Left Menu

British PM Truss: 'I am a fighter, not a quitter'

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:44 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday defied calls from opposition lawmakers to resign after having U-turned on her proposed economic plans, saying she was a "fighter" and not a "quitter".

Responding to a question from opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in parliament on why she should remain in power, Truss said: "I am a fighter and not a quitter."

"I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability."

