UK PM Truss commits to triple-lock pension policy

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:49 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she was committed to increasing state pensions in line with the level of inflation, even as the government looks for deep spending cuts.

"We have been clear in our manifesto that we will maintain the triple lock, and I am completely committed to it, so is the chancellor (finance minister)," she told parliament.

The pension triple lock is a government promise to raise publicly-funded pensions by the level of earnings, inflation or 2.5%, whichever is highest.

