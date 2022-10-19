Left Menu

Looking forward to working with Kharge for Oppn unity: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the new Congress president and said he was looking forward to working with him for forging unity among Opposition parties.Kharge 80 defeated his party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor 66 in a straight contest for the top Congress post.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:50 IST
Looking forward to working with Kharge for Oppn unity: Pawar
NCP President Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the new Congress president and said he was looking forward to working with him for forging unity among Opposition parties.

Kharge (80) defeated his party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor (66) in a straight contest for the top Congress post. Of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor 1,072, while 416 ballots were declared invalid, said the party's central election authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry.

''Congratulations to Shri Mallikarjun @kharge on being elected the President of Indian National Congress. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful and inspiring tenure. Looking forward to working together with him to strengthen the united opposition,'' Pawar tweeted.

Both Pawar and Kharge are members of the Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022