Kharge will consult everyone, give preference to party workers, says his son

Challenges are very clear and his directions are very clear. The process of building the party will be consultative and the workers will get the preference. Priyank Kharge was replying to a query on the challenges before the new party President in the context of the crucial Assembly elections in Karnataka, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.He said collective effort will be made to win the elections.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:08 IST
Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said his father Mallikarjun Kharge, who was elected as the Congress President, will strengthen the outfit by consulting everyone and give preference to the party workers.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, the Congress MLA said, ''We have to build the party at the grassroots level, encourage our cadre and have to work beyond our capacities to ensure that the governments are formed in various states. Challenges are very clear and his directions are very clear.” “The process of building the party will be consultative and the workers will get the preference.'' Priyank Kharge was replying to a query on the challenges before the new party President in the context of the crucial Assembly elections in Karnataka, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

He said collective effort will be made to win the elections. On BJP’s charge that Mallikarjun Kharge will be a puppet at the hands of Gandhi family, the Chittapur legislator wondered why the J P Nadda-led party was so keen about the internal matters of Congress.

“The BJP said that their party president J P Nadda was re-elected. Let them clarify first whether it is re-election or re-selection. Let them share their voters’ list. Wasn’t our election process open to all? The internal democracy is quite visible in our party,” he said.

Regarding Shashi Tharoor’s defeat, the former State Minister said he led a good campaign with good election publicity in the social media. Tharoor spoke to the delegates and youth in the party, he added.

“People blessed Mallikarjun Kharge because someone had to win the election. However, Tharoor is an important part of the party. We will involve him in the party building process,” Kharge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

