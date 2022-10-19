UK PM Truss commits to pension spending policy, no comment on benefits, foreign aid

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she was committed to increasing state pensions in line with the level of inflation, but she declined to give the same reassurance for welfare payments and foreign aid.

Truss has been forced to hunt for deep spending cuts after the prime minister's now-scrapped economic programme shattered investor confidence in Britain's government and sent borrowing costs surging. Truss's new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, dismantled Truss's economic policy on Monday, and said then that he could not commit to raising state retirement payments in line with inflation in April as had been expected.

Asked if Truss had ditched the policy, known as the triple lock because it increases publicly-funded pensions by the highest of earnings, inflation or 2.5%, she told the House of Commons on Wednesday she remained fully committed to it. "We have been clear in our manifesto that we will maintain the triple lock, and I am completely committed to it, so is the chancellor (finance minister)," she told parliament.

Asked if the same reassurance could be given for welfare benefit payments, Truss said the country had helped the poorest by providing energy subsidies and that it would always help the most vulnerable. Asked about the country's foreign aid budget, Truss said more details would be set out in due course.

Britain cut a long-standing policy of spending 0.7% of economic output on foreign aid during the pandemic, reducing it to 0.5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)