It's time to teach lesson to those who abuse, insult Gujarat and its citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Gujarat to teach a lesson to those who constantly abuse and insult the state as well its citizens. Time has come to teach a lesson to those who abuse and insult Gujarat and its people day and night.

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Gujarat to ''teach a lesson'' to those who constantly abuse and insult the state as well its citizens. Addressing a rally at Junagadh town in Saurashtra region, he said some political parties think their work is incomplete if they do not abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due by the year-end. ''Time has come to teach a lesson to those who abuse and insult Gujarat and its people day and night. Should we forgive those who tarnish Gujarat's image?'' Modi asked without taking anybody's name.

