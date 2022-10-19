Left Menu

Political rivals Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar to meet over dinner ahead of MCA polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, and newly-appointed BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar will meet over dinner here on Wednesday, BJP sources said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:44 IST
Political rivals Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar to meet over dinner ahead of MCA polls
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, and newly-appointed BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar will meet over dinner here on Wednesday, BJP sources said. Interestingly, the dinner meeting comes up on the eve of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) polls. “Fadnavis, Pawar and Shelar (who heads Mumbai BJP unit) are meeting over dinner at Garware club in south Mumbai. The dinner meeting could be about the new body selection for the Mumbai Cricket Association,” sources said. Polls for the five posts of office bearers, 9 councillors of the apex council, and two representatives for the general council of T-20, Mumbai, are scheduled to be held on October 20.

Milind Narvekar, the close aide of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad are also contesting the election and filed their nominations from the panel formed by Pawar and Shelar. Narvekar is the secretary of the Thackeray-led faction while Awhad is one of the most trusted aides of Pawar in his party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022