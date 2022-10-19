Left Menu

Newly elected Congress chief rubber stamp: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Their internal election is just a fraud and drama, he said.He also targeted Rajasthans Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, alleging poor law and order.Rathore claimed that it is only concerned about collecting information about its MLAs, apparently referring to differences in the party.The state government is only concerned about political intelligence.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:48 IST
Newly elected Congress chief rubber stamp: Rajyavardhan Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday called newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge a ''rubber stamp'' and alleged that the party’s internal polls to its chief were a ''fraud''.

Reacting to allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Jaipur Rural MP said when the party cannot conduct internal polls between two people properly, then ''how can it deal with elections at the national level''.

Kharge won the polls for the post of the Congress president, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. He was pitted against party leader Shashi Tharoor.

''A strong opposition is required for a strong democracy. After a long period of time, the Congress party is looking away from one family but still it has searched a rubber stamp. Their internal election is just a fraud and drama,'' he said.

He also targeted Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, alleging poor law and order.

Rathore claimed that it is only concerned about collecting information about its MLAs, apparently referring to differences in the party.

''The state government is only concerned about political intelligence. Police and intelligence departments are given orders for political intelligence. They are given orders to collect information about which MLA is meeting whom, which minister is sitting with whom in the evening,'' he alleged.

''When police are engaged in such works, then how can they protect the general public,'' he said. Rathore said criminals from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are finding Rajasthan a safe haven. ''Criminals are facing action in UP and Haryana and they know that there is no rule of law in Rajasthan and the chief minister has no time, so they are moving to Rajasthan,'' he claimed. Rathore warned that stern action against such criminals will be taken after the BJP comes to power in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022