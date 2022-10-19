Left Menu

UK PM Truss has no plans to resign, political spokesman says

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:49 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Liz Truss will be in power when a fiscal plan is delivered on Oct. 31 and has no plans to resign, her political spokesman said on Wednesday, before a vote in parliament on fracking which her party is treating as a confidence vote.

Asked if Truss was 100% sure she would be in power by the end of the month, the spokesman said "yes" and asked if Truss would resign if she lost the fracking vote, he said "The prime minister's not resigning."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

