PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-10-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:53 IST
Chhattisgarh CM congratulates Kharge on being elected as Congress president
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as president of the Congress, extolling his political skills and experience. State Congress chief Mohan Markam met Kharge in Delhi and congratulated him.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji, who is the signature and institution of the combined experience of political acumen, organizational experience and parliamentary system, on being elected the president of the Indian National Congress,'' Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

''We all party workers are ready to strengthen the country and party under your leadership," he added.

Markam tweeted a picture where he is seen handing over a bouquet of flowers to Kharge.

''Met Shri Kharge in New Delhi and wished him on being elected as chief of All India Congress Committee," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

