UK Conservative lawmaker Wragg says has submitted no confidence letter in PM Truss

British Conservative lawmaker William Wragg said on Wednesday he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss after being "ashamed" of the mini-budget she set out last month which caused turmoil in financial markets. The government has told lawmakers that a vote on Truss's fracking policy later on Wednesday would be treated as a test of confidence, and those who vote against it will be removed from the parliamentary party.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 19:12 IST
British Conservative lawmaker William Wragg said on Wednesday he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss after being "ashamed" of the mini-budget she set out last month which caused turmoil in financial markets.

The government has told lawmakers that a vote on Truss's fracking policy later on Wednesday would be treated as a test of confidence, and those who vote against it will be removed from the parliamentary party. Wragg said that although he opposes fracking, he would vote with the government so that he would not be removed from the parliamentary party.

Removal would invalidate a letter of no confidence Wragg said he had already submitted to the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers, which sets the rules for selecting and changing a leader. "I wish to maintain that letter," he told parliament.

Wragg, a lawmaker since 2015, is chair of parliament's Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and vice chair of the 1922 Committee. "The lack of foresight by senior members of the government I cannot easily forgive," Wragg said.

"What occurred with that financial statement, I am personally ashamed because I cannot go face my constituents, look them in the eye and say that they should support our great party."

