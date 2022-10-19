Left Menu

Economic slowdown coming for Canada, world -Canada finance minister

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 20:53 IST
Economic slowdown coming for Canada, world -Canada finance minister

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday said an economic slowdown was coming for the world and that Canada has the fiscal capacity to get through the "challenging days" ahead.

"There are still some difficult days ahead for Canada's economy and for the economies of all of our friends and allies around the world," Freeland said in a speech in Windsor.

"We are ensuring that Canada has and will have the fiscal capacity to support those who need it today and in the challenging days ahead. We will get through the economic slowdown that is coming for Canada and the world," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022