Macron's government forces French budget bill through parliament in lack of majority - PM Borne

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said it would push the 2023 budget bill through the lower house of parliament, using special constitutional powers to override the need for a parliamentary vote. "It is our responsibility to make sure our country has a budget", Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told lawmakers.

The government triggered article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows it to pass a draft law by decree, effectively bypassing lawmakers. A left-wing coalition has said that it would respond with a no confidence motion, which is largely symbolic as it has little chance of passing.

Macron's government resorted to using the measure to pass the 2023 budget after it lost its absolute majority in the National Assembly in June's legislative elections.

