France's left-wing opposition bloc calls for no-confidence vote against government

France's left-wing Nupes opposition bloc on Wednesday announced it would call for a no-confidence vote in the lower house of parliament against Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's government linked to the passing of the 2023 budget bill.

The motion comes after the government used special constitutional powers allowing it to bypass lawmakers on a vote over the budget bill.

It has little chance of passing in a parliament where no political party has a clear majority, political analysts had said.

