Left Menu

France's left-wing opposition bloc calls for no-confidence vote against government

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-10-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 21:23 IST
France's left-wing opposition bloc calls for no-confidence vote against government
  • Country:
  • France

France's left-wing Nupes opposition bloc on Wednesday announced it would call for a no-confidence vote in the lower house of parliament against Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's government linked to the passing of the 2023 budget bill.

The motion comes after the government used special constitutional powers allowing it to bypass lawmakers on a vote over the budget bill.

It has little chance of passing in a parliament where no political party has a clear majority, political analysts had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022