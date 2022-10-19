Left Menu

Nigeria's Zamfara state lifts ban on broadcasters before election

"I apologise to the media houses, they can start operating," Abdullahi Shinkafi, an adviser to the state government, told reporters adding that media must abide by state laws. Governor Bello Muhammad, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, banned political activities, including meetings at individuals' homes, on Oct. 13 due to the security crisis in the state.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 21:31 IST
Nigeria's Zamfara state lifts ban on broadcasters before election

Nigeria's Zamfara state has lifted a ban on five local broadcasters ahead of February's presidential election, an official said on Wednesday, after the media regulator said shutting them down for covering a political rally was illegal.

The northwestern state, which has banned political activity on its territory because of security threats from armed gangs, had closed the radio and TV stations after they covered an opposition rally that was being held in violation of the ban. Zamfara, like much of northwestern Nigeria, is struggling to deal with roaming gangs which have killed hundreds of people and kidnapped thousands for ransom, impeding normal activities such as education, farming and travelling by road.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which licenses broadcasters, declared the media ban illegal and directed the state government to lift it. "I apologise to the media houses, they can start operating," Abdullahi Shinkafi, an adviser to the state government, told reporters adding that media must abide by state laws.

Governor Bello Muhammad, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, banned political activities, including meetings at individuals' homes, on Oct. 13 due to the security crisis in the state. The ban includes campaigning for next year's presidential elections, which began nationwide last month.

The closure of the broadcasters came after they covered a rally organised by the opposition People's Democratic Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022