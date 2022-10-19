UK interior minister Braverman: I made a mistake, I resign
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 21:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British interior minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday she had resigned after sending an official document from her personal email in a "technical infringement" of government rules.
"I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign," she said in letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss posted on Twitter. Braverman also said she had "serious concerns" about the government's commitment to honouring commitments it made to voters at the last election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liz Truss
- Braverman
- British
- Suella Braverman
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Liz Truss says ministers unified behind growth plan - Times Radio
Liz Truss’ first speech as UK PM at Tory meet disrupted by protest
UK PM Liz Truss pledges to get country through 'stormy days'
UK minister Suella Braverman blames Leicester riots on new migrants
Liz Truss's speech disrupted by environment activists