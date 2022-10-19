Left Menu

British defence chief: Putin's nuclear rhetoric "deeply irresponsible"

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 23:02 IST
British defence chief: Putin's nuclear rhetoric "deeply irresponsible"
Britain's Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin on Wednesday urged the international community to remain united against what he called Russian President Vladimir Putin's "deeply irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric.

"He (Putin) has few options left. Hence, the nuclear rhetoric," he said during a speech.

"And while this is worrying and deeply irresponsible, it is a sign of weakness, which is precisely why the international community needs to remain strong and united."

