New UK interior minister praises Hunt after mini-budget debacle

Britain's new interior minister, Grant Shapps, praised Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday, saying that while the government was having a difficult time, the country's new finance minister, Hunt, was doing a great job.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who initially built a cabinet of ministers loyal to her, has lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week. They were replaced by Hunt and Shapps who did not vote for her in the leadership race.

"Look, I accept that the government has obviously had a very difficult period," Shapps told reporters. "Jeremy Hunt, I think has done a great job of settling the issues relating to that mini budget."

