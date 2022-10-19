Left Menu

Italian president to hold govt consultations on Oct. 20-21

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-10-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 23:10 IST
Consultations on the formation of Italy's new government - widely expected to be led by nationalist leader Giorgia Meloni - will be held on Oct. 20 and 21, the office of President Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday.

Meloni led a rightist bloc comprising her Brothers of Italy party, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini's League to a general election victory last month.

Before he can ask Meloni to form a new government, Mattarella has to consult with political party leaders in his presidential palace - a constitutional process expected to lead to her taking office by the middle of next week.

