Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 23:24 IST
Biden says Russia's Putin has resorted to brutalizing Ukrainians
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "in an incredibly difficult position" and is resorting to brutalizing Ukrainian citizens.

"I think Vladimir Putin finds himself in an incredibly difficult position and what it reflects to me is it seems his only tool available to him is to brutalize individual citizens in Ukraine to try to intimidate them into capitulating," Biden told reporters at the White House.

