New Italy government won't be 'the weak link in the West' says Meloni
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-10-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 23:52 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy's next prime minister, threw down the gauntlet to her right-wing coalition partners on Wednesday, saying her new government would be firmly pro-NATO and fully part of Europe.
"Italy with us in government will never be the weak link in the West," she said in a statement, adding that any party that disagreed with this line could not join her administration.
