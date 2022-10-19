Left Menu

New Italy government won't be 'the weak link in the West' says Meloni

Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy's next prime minister, threw down the gauntlet to her right-wing coalition partners on Wednesday, saying her new government would be firmly pro-NATO and fully part of Europe.

"Italy with us in government will never be the weak link in the West," she said in a statement, adding that any party that disagreed with this line could not join her administration.

