BRIEF-Fed's Bullard's remarks to Bloomberg TV

Below are highlights of St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard's interview on Wednesday with Bloomberg Television. Bullard's remarks largely echoed his comments to Reuters in an interview on Friday. * FED'S BULLLARD: HAVE TO REACT IF INFLATION DOESN'T FALL AS EXPECTED -BLOOMBERG TV

* BULLARD: WON'T PREDATE WHAT RATE MOVE HE BACKS AT DECEMBER FOMC MEETING - BLOOMBERG * BULLARD: IN 2023, IF INFLATION STARTS TO DECLINE MEANINGFULLY, FED CAN STAY WHERE IT IS AT HIGHER RATE LEVEL -BLOOMBERG TV

* BULLARD: FIRST HAVE TO GET TO RIGHT RATE LEVEL, THEN MOVE TO DATA DEPENDENCY * BULLARD: SEES POSSIBILITY OF GOOD INFLATION DYNAMICS IN 2023 -BLOOMBERG TV

* BULLARD: DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE A LOT OF FINANCIAL STRESS NOW IN U.S. ECONOMY * BULLARD: NOT CLEAR THAT EQUITY PRICING SHOULD BE MAIN METRIC OF FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY

* BULLARD: U.S. STILL IN LOW PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH REGIME * BULLARD: HE THINKS U.S. GDP WILL BE REVISED HIGHER FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR AT SOME POINT BUT TOO LATE TO BE USEFUL FOR MONETARY POLICY

* BULLARD: BIG NEGATIVE PRODUCTIVITY NUMBER FOR FIRST HALF OF 2022 IS 'QUESTIONABLE' * BULLARD: U.S. GDP PROBABLY WAS REALLY FLAT IN FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR, NOT NEGATIVE, THIRD QUARTER LOOKS TO BE POSITIVE

* BULLARD: FED IN GREAT SHAPE ON EMPLOYMENT SIDE OF MANDATE, GREAT TIME TO 'NIP INFLATION IN THE BUD' * BULLARD: FED SHOULDN'T REACT TO DECLINES IN STOCK MARKET -BLOOMBERG TV

* BULLARD: INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE LOOKING GOOD NOW, AT LEAST BASED ON TIPS MARKETS * BULLARD: THINKS WE HAVE THE RIGHT EXPECTATION IN MARKETS AND FED HAS RIGHT POLICY IN PLACE

* BULLARD: FED HAS RIGHT POLICY IN PLACE TO COOL INFLATION -BLOOMBERG TV

