OAS to meet on Peru after President Castillo complained of coup attempt

The attorney general said that investigators had found "very serious indications of a criminal organization that has taken root in the government." The Peruvian president denies any wrongdoing and told press last week that the complaint was an attempted "coup d'état" orchestrated by the attorney general's office and the opposition-controlled Congress.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 20-10-2022 03:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 03:57 IST
The Organization of American States (OAS) will meet on Thursday to "consider" Peru's political situation at the request of President Pedro Castillo, who last week denounced what he called a coup attempt against his government. The OAS decision to look into the matter at its Permanent Council was published on Wednesday on the Washington-based organization's website.

Castillo's government wrote in a letter last week to the OAS that it wanted to "preserve democratic institutionality and the legitimate exercise of power." The letter followed a decision by Peru's attorney general to file a constitutional complaint against Castillo. The attorney general said that investigators had found "very serious indications of a criminal organization that has taken root in the government."

The Peruvian president denies any wrongdoing and told press last week that the complaint was an attempted "coup d'état" orchestrated by the attorney general's office and the opposition-controlled Congress. Castillo faces several investigations by the prosecutor's office, including for influence peddling, obstruction of justice, and directing a criminal organization.

Some legislators have said they want to launch an impeachment attempt - which would be the third faced by Castillo since his term began last year - but have acknowledged that they do not have the necessary votes. Others, however, believe that the constitutional complaint could lead to Castillo's suspension, with fewer votes needed than for a formal impeachment.

