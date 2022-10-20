Left Menu

"We did not drive away Tata from Singur but CPI-M did..." says Mamta Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee hits out at the left-inclined party on Wednesday and alleged the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of droving the Tatas out of Singur district. "We did not drive away Tata from Singur but CPI-M did," CM said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee hits out at the left-inclined party on Wednesday and alleged the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of droving the Tatas out of Singur district. "We did not drive away Tata from Singur but CPI-M did," CM said. Mamta Banerjee while speaking at the 'Bijiya Sammilani' event, said, "We did not drive away Tata from Singur but CPI-M did." Adding that South Bengal & North Bengal are same.

"There is only one Bengal. We want peace, no need to think about any separation. We are all equal. Bongo(Bengal) needs Songo (togetherness) and not Vongho (Division)," Mamta said further. CPI (M) and Mamta Banerjee are old rivals as Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011 after defeating the left government. (ANI)

