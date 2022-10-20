Malaysia general election to be held on Nov 19 - election commission
20-10-2022
Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov. 19, its election commission said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct. 10th and called for snap polls, saying an election would end years of political instability.
