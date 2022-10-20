Left Menu

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General Guterres in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat. Officials said Modi had a long interaction with Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday.

PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 20-10-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 11:22 IST
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General Guterres in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat. Officials said Modi had a long interaction with Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday. PM Modi and the UN chief will later launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which aims at a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

Guterres will also visit Modhera, which was recently declared as the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village, and interact with women from the village. Modhera, located in Gujarat's Mehsana district, also has one of the oldest sun temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022