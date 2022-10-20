UK PM Truss has the confidence of the cabinet, transport minister says

Under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss has the confidence of her cabinet of ministers, Britain's transport minister said on Thursday a day after chaotic scenes inside parliament and the resignation of interior minister Suella Braverman.

"Liz Truss is our prime minister and she has the confidence of the cabinet," Anne-Marie Trevelyan told BBC News.

