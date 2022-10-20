ITV: 1922 Committee member says 'odds are against' UK's Truss surviving day as PM

One member of the executive of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers, which sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's leader, said the "odds are against" Britain's Liz Truss surviving the day as prime minister, an ITV journalist reported.

The committee is expected to meet later to discuss the leadership crisis, ITV's UK Editor Paul Brand said on Twitter.

